Harkless (forearm) practiced Friday and should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Harkless' spot in the rotation might be gone by the time he's healthy, as he played 23 minutes and started in the opener but hasn't seen double-digit minutes in a game since. Kelly Olynyk seems to have claimed those minutes and is worth picking up off of waivers in a variety of formats.