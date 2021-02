Harkless (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game at Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Harkless hasn't played since Jan. 23, but his run of absences due to a thigh bruise could come to an end Thursday night. It's been difficult to gauge Harkless' place in the rotation thus far, but it's worth noting that he's made three starts in his eight appearances.