Harkless is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 27-year-old started the season opener and moved to the bench for the second game, but he'll return to the starting lineup with Jimmy Butler (ankle) inactive. Harkless played 23 minutes in the previous start but had only three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist.