Harkless is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 27-year-old started the season opener and moved to the bench for the second game, but he'll return to the starting lineup with Jimmy Butler (ankle) inactive. Harkless played 23 minutes in the previous start but had only three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist.
More News
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Moving to bench•
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Starting opening night•
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Headed to South Beach•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Season-high 17 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Joins starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Will remain with Knicks•