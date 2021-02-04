site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Remains out Friday
Harkless (thigh) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Harkless will miss a seventh straight game due to a bruised left thigh. It's not yet clear when he could return to the court.
