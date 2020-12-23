Harkless will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.
The new addition will get the nod at power forward over Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk. Harkless split last season between the Clippers and Knicks, appearing in 62 games and averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23.0 minutes.
