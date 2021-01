Harkless will not be available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to the league's COVID-19 protocol, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Harkless is one of several Heat players going through contact tracing, so he'll miss at least one game as Miam heads into a three-games-in-five-nights scenario. At this time, it's unclear if Harkless will miss multiple games.