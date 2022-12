Strus (shoulder) will play in Thursday's tilt with the Rockets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Strus will receive a second straight start with Kyle Lowry (rest) out for the contest. However, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) will also be active and are expected to command the majority of the offensive load. Strus is still a solid streaming option and has averaged 13.5 points and 2.8 3PM in 31.6 minutes per game this season.