Strus (shoulder) will play but not start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athleticreports.

Strus was probable coming into the game but was not listed in the starting five. Instead the Heat will opt to start Dru Smith to keep Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Strus together in the second unit. However, Strus will still likely see a significant workload in the absence of Kyle Lowry (rest) and Gabe Vincent (knee).