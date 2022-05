Strus (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.

As expected, Strus will continue to play through his listed hamstring issue. He went 0-for-7 from the field in Game 4 and failed to record a statistic in 15 minutes. In the first three games of the series, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.