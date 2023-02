Strus (shoulder) is available Monday against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus was probable ahead of Monday's matchup and will be able to suit up despite his right shoulder irritation. Tyler Herro (knee) and Victor Oladipo (ankle) are both out against the Nuggets, so Strus will enter the starting lineup and should continue to see increased run after averaging 36.5 minutes per game over his last two appearances.