Strus (finger) is available to play Sunday against the Magic.

Strus has been playing through the issue in recent games and that won't change Sunday. Considering head coach Erik Spoelstra said the starters will see a reduced workload, per Will Manso of Local 10 Miami, Strus could be in line to see decent minutes against Orlando. He's averaging 11.4 points per game over his last 10 outings.