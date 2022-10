Strus closed Monday's 98-90 loss to the Raptors with six points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes.

Strus started Monday's loss due to Caleb Martin's one-game suspension. The sharpshooter failed to convert from three. If he's not doing that, he's rarely going to provide a fantasy-relevant performance. He's expected to head back to the bench Wednesday at Portland.