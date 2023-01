Strus will come off the bench Sunday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus will revert to his usual bench role with Tyler Herro returning from a one-game absence due to back spasms. As a reserve (17 games), Strus has averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.1 minutes.