Strus isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus will come off the bench with Tyler Herro (Achilles) back in the starting lineup following a three-game absence. As a reserve this season (18 games), Strus has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.1 minutes, so he'll likely still see a sizable role against Atlanta.