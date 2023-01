Strus logged 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.

Strus returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Sunday, finishing as one of two Heat players to score 20 or more points while finishing two rebounds short of a double-double. Strus has tallied at least 20 points and five rebounds on four occasions this year.