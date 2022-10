Strus tallied 22 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bulls.

Strus proved again Wednesday that he is one the league's most efficient three-point shooters, as he shot 41.0 percent from deep last season. Despite moving back to the bench, he played the fifth most minutes on the team. If Strus can continue to rebound the ball well and maintain his playing time, he will be a sleeper option in fantasy.