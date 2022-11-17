Strus logged 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Strus was coming off one of his worst performances of the young season after finishing with five points Monday against the Suns, but he returned to form Wednesday. He did so by locking in from beyond the arc, and he also did damage from the charity stripe, where he's a perfect 14-for-14 over his last nine matchups. Strus is averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five games.