Strus ended with 31 points (8-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game victory over the Bulls.

Strus put on a show in the first half of Friday's victory, scoring 23 of his game-high 31 points. He went 7-of-12 from the three-point line overall, keeping the Heat close, especially when the Bulls went on a run early in the second half. With Miami set to face the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, Strus may need to maintain this momentum if his team is to pull off an upset.