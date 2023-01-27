Strus (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus was considered probable due to shoulder irritation, so it's not surprising to see him available for a 30th straight game. After back-to-back scoreless outings off the bench, Strus was reinserted into the starting lineup Tuesday and posted 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. However, with the majority of Miami's regulars available, Strus figures to revert to a bench role Friday. Across 22 games as a reserve, he's averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.4 minutes.