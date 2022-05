Strus (hamstring) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus has been questionable all series with a hamstring issue but hasn't missed an time. Over the first five games, he's averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes. He's coming off a 19-point, 10-rebound outing.