Strus posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Strus has been moved back to the Heat's bench, despite his hot shooting. If this holds, Tyler Herro will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. Regardless of Strus's role, he will be an underrated play for fantasy owners in Roto leagues that want to boost their three-point percentages and makes.