Strus totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists and a rebound across 20 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Jazz.

Strus went undrafted out of DePaul and spent an injury-riddled season with the Bulls before hooking up with the Heat. He's been incredibly effective recently, averaging 18 points over his last two games. He's also popped with totals of 19 and 12 points earlier in the season. When Goran Dragic returns, Strus may perform a disappearing act, but he's an interesting player to watch in the rotation.