Strus is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers due to a hamstring injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus scored at least 12 points in each of the final four games of the Heat's opening-round series, but he apparently picked up a hamstring issue as well. He's currently one of six players listed as questionable on Miami's injury report, so as of now, it's unclear what the Heat's rotation will look like Monday.