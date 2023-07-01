The Cavaliers signed Strus to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade in a three-team deal with the Heat and Spurs on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the trade, the Heat receive a second-round pick and the Spurs obtain Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round pick. Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.4 minutes across 80 games in 2022-23 on 41.0/35.0/87.6 shooting splits for Miami. Strus will likely compete for a starting job at small forward, and the Cavaliers will hope his outside shooting reverts to his 2021-22 campaign, where he converted on 41.0 percent of his 6.5 three-point attempts per contest.