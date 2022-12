Strus (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus is tending to a right shoulder impingement, but he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 25 and is unlikely to sit out the start of the Heat's four-game road trip. Over his past seven appearances (three starts), Strus has averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.3 minutes per game.