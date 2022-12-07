Strus had 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 loss to the Pistons.

Strus scored nine of his 11 points from downtown after struggling from beyond the arc over his last two games coming into Tuesday (2-for-10). His performance against Detroit marked the first time he's scored in double figures in December, and he turned in his usual production on the glass and as a passer. Strus is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal over his last seven matchups.