Strus totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 99-90 win over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It was the second straight double-double for the third-year wing, who has taken on a key role for the Heat with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined. Strus has scored in double digits six times in the last 10 games during the postseason while draining multiple three-pointers in nine of those 10 contests, but if Lowry is 100 percent for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, the 26-year-old's usage would likely drop.