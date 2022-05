Strus supplied 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 win over the 76ers.

After four straight single-digit outings, Strus exploded for 19 points -- his second highest total of the postseason. The 6-foot-5 wing also led Miami with a season-high 10 boards, notching his first career double-double.