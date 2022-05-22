Strus accumulated 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures in recent games, but he continues to make an impact on offense and particularly from three-point range. He has made at least two treys in each of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from deep.