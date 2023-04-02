Strus ended Saturday's 129-122 win over Dallas with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

Strus did his thing Saturday, connecting on six three-pointers, and logging 30 minutes as a member of the starting five. While this may only be a temporary move, anyone who streamed him in has to be thrilled with what he was able to deliver. It is unclear just how minutes he will get moving forward but as has been the case for much of the season, Strus remains a viable stream consideration for anyone needing perimeter scoring.