Strus scored a career-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The 24-year-old's hot shooting helped get the Heat to OT, but they couldn't finish the job. Strus set a new personal best in made three-pointers as well as points, and he's making a strong case for a consistent role on Miami's second unit even after players like Maurice Harkless (thihgh) are healthy again.