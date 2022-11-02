Strus posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over Golden State.

Although Strus has come off the bench in seven of eight games to begin the regular season, he's had plenty of playing time and has now topped 30 minutes in three consecutive games. He logged a season-high 24 points while shooting 40 percent from the floor Tuesday and led the team on the scoreboard. The 26-year-old will likely have the chance to handle an increased role Wednesday against the Kings if Tyler Herro (eye) is unavailable.