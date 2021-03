Strus tallied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist during Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

Strus managed 22 minutes of action which was the most he has played since Feb. 22 against the Thunder. The former DePaul standout responded by shooting perfect from inside the arc despite missing everything else from deep. Over his past four appearances now, Strus has tallied 21 total points.