The Heat list Strus as probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a right shoulder impingement.

Strus is one of seven Miami players listed as probable or questionable for Monday's contest, but all are expected to be available for either or both ends of the back-to-back set, which wraps up Tuesday with a home game against the Pistons. With Jimmy Butler (knee) putting an end to a seven-game absence in the Heat's 120-116 win over the Celtics on Friday, Strus moved to the bench after playing off the top unit in each of his last 12 contests. The demotion came with a steep reduction in playing time, as Strus logged 21 minutes against the Celtics after averaging 36.1 per contest during the 12-game run as a starter.