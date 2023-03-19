Strus had 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Bulls.

Strus wasn't all that efficient from the field but still managed to top the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 13, when he posted 23 points as a starter in a loss to Denver. The sharpshooter has now played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back contests since seeing only seven minutes in a four-point win over Utah on March 13. As long as he's garnering this type of playing time, Strus can be a reliable fantasy asset, but his sporadic role makes him difficult to trust in the long run.