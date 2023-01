Strus recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Friday's 115-90 loss to the Mavericks.

Friday's blowout loss marked the first time all season that Strus has failed to score. His role has fluctuated due to the Heat's injuries, but he's been one of the most reliable sources of three-pointers in the NBA, ranking 17th in total makes. Before Friday's dud, Strus scored double figures across seven consecutive contests.