Strus provided 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Hawks.

Strus only scored nine points in the series opener but took a step forward in this one, as he was one of two starters that recorded double-digit points while Miami took a two-game lead in the series. Dating back to the regular season, Strus has now scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances, though he occupies a secondary role in the offense behind players such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, or even a bench option like Tyler Herro.