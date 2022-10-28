Strus finished Thursday's 123-110 loss to Golden State with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes.

Strus has been Miami's best scoring option off the bench after putting up double-digit points in four of his five outings where he's not started. He's also drained at least three treys in those contests, and he could be a decent fantasy option for managers who need a productive player that can score and knock down threes despite not logging heavy minutes.