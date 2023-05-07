Strus registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-86 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus has thrived as a secondary scoring threat for the Heat, and he's now surpassed the 15-point mark in back-to-back contests, something he hadn't done since the Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls where he exploded for 31 points. Strus is also shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range in the playoffs.