Strus (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus was initially questionable for Game 1 as well, but he ended up playing and posting five points and five rebounds in 33 minutes. In the playoffs overall, he's averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes.