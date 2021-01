Strus scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt) in 21 minutes in the Heat's 109-105 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

With the Heat short-handed against the Clippers, Strus was able to hit the 20-minute mark for the third time this season. While Strus failed to record a rebound or an assist, he did manage to drain four threes en route to 12 points, both career-highs.