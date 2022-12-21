Strus chipped in four points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Bulls.

Strus couldn't buy a made field goal Tuesday, but he did dish out a season-high six assists. Over his past four games (all starts), he's averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.8 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 34.1 percent from the field and 22.6 from distance. Strus will likely revert to a reserve role when Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) return to action.