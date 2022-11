Strus posted 22 points (8-24 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 45 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Strus scored nine of his 22 points from deep, but he struggled miserably to find his shooting stroke in this one. The DePaul product is shooting 32.7 percent from beyond the arc over his last five contests, averaging 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch.