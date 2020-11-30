Strus signed a training-camp contract with the Heat on Monday.

A two-way player for the Bulls in 2019-20, Strus hit the open market after the Bulls elected to reserve their two two-way spots for Adam Mokoka and Devon Dotson in 2020-21. Strus made only two appearances with Chicago as a rookie before he was lost for the remainder of the regular season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in December. The Heat's decision to bring Strus aboard implies that he's healthy, and he should get the chance to compete in camp for the second two-way spot Miami still has available. Paul Eboua and Breein Tyree are also candidates for the two-way spot.