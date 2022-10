Strus will start Monday's game against the Raptors.

Strus will take the place of Caleb Martin, who will be unavailable Monday due to a suspension. Strus has looked solid in his first three contests of the 2022-23 season, pouring in 20 or more points in two of the three games while also helping out on the defensive end by crashing the glass and swatting away a few shots. He finished with five boards and a pair of blocks Saturday against Toronto.