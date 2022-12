Strus recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 loss to the Celtics.

Strus led the team in threes made to finish with a team-high-tying scoring total in Wednesday's loss. Strus posted his third-highest scoring total this season, now having surpassed the 20-point mark in seven games this year.