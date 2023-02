Strus is probable for Monday's matchup against Denver due to right shoulder irritation.

Strus has dealt with the shoulder issue throughout the campaign, but he hasn't missed a contest since Nov. 25. His official availability likely won't be known until closer to Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tip, but it doesn't seem like he's in any danger of missing the contest. He's operated off the bench in eight straight games, totaling 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25.4 minutes during that stretch.