Strus (hamstring) is trending toward playing in Monday night's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston.

While Strus has not missed any time or faced any limitations during the playoffs, the Heat continue to insist that he's battling a phantom hamstring injury. There's no reason to believe the sharpshooter won't be in the lineup at his usual shooting guard spot. With Tyler Herro (groin) out, Strus could be looking at an increased minutes-load.