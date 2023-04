Strus (finger) is probable for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus has suited up despite his finger injury recently, and it appears as though he'll be available for the start of the Play-In Tournament. He's started the last five matchups, averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.0 minutes per game.