Strus (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus continues to manage a left shoulder injury, but he's expect to suit up for a fifth straight contest. During that stretch, he's drawn three starts and averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.